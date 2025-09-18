Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Syria’s Al-Sharaa: Security Deal with ’Israel’ A Necessity!

Syria’s Al-Sharaa: Security Deal with ’Israel’ A Necessity!
folder_openSyria access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Syrian Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa revealed on Wednesday that ongoing security talks with "Israel" could yield results in the coming days, marking the most direct acknowledgment yet of progress in US-brokered negotiations.

Al-Sharaa stressed that any potential security agreement was a “necessity,” but conditioned its success on respecting Syria’s sovereignty.

“The agreement must guarantee Syria’s airspace and territorial integrity,” he stated.

While not ruling out broader outcomes, he underlined that “peace and normalization are not on the table now.” Instead, the discussions are focused strictly on security de-escalation and reaffirming commitments to existing ceasefire arrangements.

This comes as “Israeli” media outlets mentioned that a lengthy meeting took place in London between “Israeli” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, with US envoy Tom Barrack mediating.

According to “Israeli” outlets, the five-hour meeting included Syria’s formal response to an “Israeli” proposal for a security agreement.

The same reports, however, suggested skepticism in “Tel Aviv”, with i24NEWS noting that chances of reaching a deal in the near future had receded despite what it called “intensive intervention” by US President Donald Trump.

Israel Syria abu mohammad al joulani

