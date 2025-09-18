Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

US: Multiple Cops Shot Dead in Pennsylvania

US: Multiple Cops Shot Dead in Pennsylvania
folder_openUnited States access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Three US police officers were fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Two other officers were wounded and remain in critical condition, while the suspected shooter was killed, officials said.

The officers had reportedly intended to arrest the shooter “after a charge of stalking and criminal trespass was filed Wednesday in York County,” according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources.

Police were dispatched to Haar and Emig roads in Spring Grove, a farming community but how the shooting unfolded remains unclear.

A neighbor told local news station WGAL that he heard at least 30 gunshots and saw two officers lying on the ground at a farmhouse.

Governor Josh Shapiro has expressed condolences to the officers’ families, saying, “This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and the entire commonwealth.”

FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were on the ground assisting local law enforcement.

 

pennsylvania UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US: Multiple Cops Shot Dead in Pennsylvania

US: Multiple Cops Shot Dead in Pennsylvania

5 hours ago
US: Judge Orders Deportation of Mahmoud Khalil to Syria or Algeria

US: Judge Orders Deportation of Mahmoud Khalil to Syria or Algeria

7 hours ago
Files Reveal FBI’s Expansive Probe into Trump and Republican Groups

Files Reveal FBI’s Expansive Probe into Trump and Republican Groups

8 hours ago
Trump Labels Antifa a Terrorist Group After Kirk’s Killing

Trump Labels Antifa a Terrorist Group After Kirk’s Killing

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 18-09-2025 Hour: 04:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot