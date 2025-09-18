- Home
US: Multiple Cops Shot Dead in Pennsylvania
By Staff, Agencies
Three US police officers were fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in York County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.
Two other officers were wounded and remain in critical condition, while the suspected shooter was killed, officials said.
The officers had reportedly intended to arrest the shooter “after a charge of stalking and criminal trespass was filed Wednesday in York County,” according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources.
Police were dispatched to Haar and Emig roads in Spring Grove, a farming community but how the shooting unfolded remains unclear.
A neighbor told local news station WGAL that he heard at least 30 gunshots and saw two officers lying on the ground at a farmhouse.
Governor Josh Shapiro has expressed condolences to the officers’ families, saying, “This is an absolutely tragic and devastating day for York County and the entire commonwealth.”
FBI Director Kash Patel said federal agents were on the ground assisting local law enforcement.
