Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia Partnership Signals End of Unilateralism

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has hailed the “successful” cooperation model between Tehran and Moscow as proof that the era of global unilateralism is coming to an end.

“We will be able to lead our countries to development and progress without the need for or dependence on unilateral powers,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev and his delegation.

The president reaffirmed that Iran is “seriously pursuing” the implementation of previously signed agreements with Russia in transportation, energy and power plant projects.

He stressed that “no obstacle” stands in the way of Tehran-Moscow cooperation, urging experts and ministers from both countries to accelerate their work.

Pezeshkian expressed optimism that reciprocal visits by Iranian and Russian delegations would further consolidate ties between the two “friendly and allied” states.

For his part, Tsivilev conveyed greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and praised the constructive partnership within the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission.

He underscored Moscow’s readiness to move forward with bilateral agreements without delay, insisting that neither sanctions nor outside pressure could obstruct the two countries’ economic cooperation.

Despite facing heavy Western sanctions, Iran and Russia have expanded their partnership in multiple sectors, positioning themselves as strategic allies intent on reshaping global power dynamics.