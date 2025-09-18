Yemen Urges Global Condemnation of “Israel’s” Attack on Hodeidah

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities and condemn a recent “Israeli” act of aggression against the Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The ministry made the request in a letter sent to the United Nations and the European Union on Wednesday, one day after “Israeli” jets conducted 12 aerial assaults on civilian infrastructure in Hodeidah and caused casualties among port workers.

It denounced the assault as a blatant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty, the UN Charter, international law, and international humanitarian law, urging global action against the occupying entity.

The ministry also noted that the “Israeli” attack would worsen the already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, deepen food insecurity there, and obstruct the delivery of aid to the impoverished country.

Hodeidah port serves as a vital lifeline for millions of Yemenis, handling nearly 80 percent of the country’s imports of food, medicine, fuel, and other essential goods.

Additionally, in its letter, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry said that “Israel’s” attack coincided with a UN Security Council session on Yemen and underscored the enemy’s disregard for international law.

It further reiterated that “Israel’s” crimes would not deter Yemen from its steadfast support for Gaza, but would instead intensify its operations in solidarity with the Palestinian nation.

This comes as the UN has raised alarm over continued “Israeli” airstrikes on Yemen, after the latest strikes occurred near one of its facilities.

Speaking on Tuesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, said the country’s air defense systems confronted “Israeli” aircraft and forced some of them to leave before carrying out air raids.