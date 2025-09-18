South Africa and Allies Warn Over Safety of Gaza-Bound Flotilla

By Staff, Agencies

South Africa and 15 other nations have raised concerns about the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla [GSF], a civilian maritime initiative delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In a joint statement released Tuesday by Pretoria’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation [DIRCO], the foreign ministers urged all parties to respect international law and avoid “any unlawful or violent act” against the flotilla.

They also warned that there would be “accountability” for any violations of participants’ rights, including attacks in international waters or unlawful detention.

The appeal followed reports of drone strikes last week on two flotilla ships near Tunisia. On September 10, Tunisia’s Interior Ministry said the vessel Alma—sailing under a British flag—was targeted in a premeditated attack while docked in the port of Sidi Bou Said.

A day earlier, another ship, the Family, flying a Portuguese flag, was also attacked near the same port. Both vessels are part of the flotilla, which had scheduled Tunisia as one of its stops before sailing toward Gaza.

On Monday, the GSF announced on X that its boats had departed from Italy, Tunisia and Greece to converge in international waters. A day later, it reported that more than 25 vessels, including the Family and Alma, had set sail from Tunisia.

The flotilla, launched in July, is a nonviolent maritime effort organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, Global Movement to Gaza, Maghreb Sumud Flotilla, and others. According to its organizers, the GSF represents activists from more than 40 countries and aims to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza while promoting peace and delivering humanitarian assistance.

Besides South Africa, the statement was signed by Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, Spain and Turkey.