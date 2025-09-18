Sheikh Damoush: We Won’t Accept Being Stripped of Our Strength

By Staff

The Head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council His Eminence Sheikh Ali Damoush confirmed that the government had relied on an illusion planted by the Americans and the “Israelis” claiming that the Resistance had become weak.

His Eminence further mentioned that “through decisions, pressure, aggressions, and the threat of a devastating war, they thought that the Resistance might surrender to the American and ‘Israeli’ dictates.”

“They were surprised by the firmness of the Resistance’s stance, the strength of the national alliance, and, even more, by the determination of the Resistance’s environment to hold onto its weapons. For this reason, the government’s push to destabilize the country was curbed,” Sheikh Damoush affirmed.

Speaking at a scholarly gathering in Beirut, the top Hezbollah official stressed that anyone betting on the Resistance surrendering under pressure and threats is delusional, and those counting on its weakness are even more mistaken.

He addressed the government directly, urging it not to drag the army into confrontation with the Resistance or pit it against its own people.

“The army’s role is to confront aggression, safeguard civil peace, and maintain stability—not to confront the Lebanese people,” His Eminence underlined, noting that “The only solution is national dialogue on a defensive strategy.”

According to His Eminence, “Hezbollah is open to discussion and dialogue, but any other proposal that strips Lebanon of its sources of strength will be rejected. Tricks and evasions on the issue of weapons will not fool anyone.”

“We will not accept being stripped of our strength and our most important line of defense for ourselves and for Lebanon, in service of America and ‘Israel.’ We will not allow Lebanon to be turned into a weak and fragile entity, easy to exploit from inside or outside,” he said.

Sheikh Damoush concluded that the ongoing American aggression against Lebanon and the region only confirms that the Resistance remains a national necessity.