The Pager Massacre: Exposing “Israel’s” Terror in Lebanon

The Pager Massacre: Exposing "Israel's" Terror in Lebanon
Lebanon
Infographics by Abir Qanso

On September 17–18, 2024, coordinated attacks targeted communication devices in Lebanon, resulting in mass casualties and severe injuries.

International organizations have condemned the operation as a violation of humanitarian law, highlighting the devastating human toll.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah WarCrimes Pager

