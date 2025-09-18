Two “Israeli” Settlers killed in Heroic Op. at Allenby Crossing with Jordan

By Staff, Agencies

Two “Israeli” settlers were killed in a combined shooting and stabbing incident at the “Israeli”-controlled Allenby Crossing on Thursday, medical officials confirmed.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated two men, one in his 60s and one in his 20s, who later succumbed to their injuries.

According to the “Israeli” military, the perpetrator—a Jordanian citizen transporting humanitarian aid from Jordan—opened fire while awaiting inspection of his truck. “Israeli” forces reportedly killed him at the scene.

Following the operation, “Israeli” troops conducted searches and surrounded the city of Ariha [“Jericho”] in the Jordan Valley, citing security concerns. The incident comes amid longstanding tensions at the crossing, which controls Palestinian movement between the occupied West Bank and Jordan.

A Channel 12 source indicated the Jordanian civilian had been hired to deliver aid to Gaza, raising questions about the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s restrictions on humanitarian assistance and the militarized policing of aid convoys.

The Allenby Crossing has previously been the site of deadly incidents. On September 8, 2024, a Jordanian perpetrator opened fire at the same crossing, killing three “Israelis”.

“Israeli” authorities responded by emphasizing border security, while Palestinians criticized the crossing’s tight controls, which severely limit the movement of people and humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated plans to strengthen the eastern border, calling it “a border of peace” and highlighting cooperation with Jordan, while critics say such rhetoric masks continued restrictions and militarization of Palestinian transit and aid.

This operation underscores the high tensions at the entity’s controlled crossings and the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians and humanitarian workers trying to navigate a heavily restricted and securitized system.