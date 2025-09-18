’Israel’ Carries Out Airstrikes Inside Three South Lebanese Towns

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has issued a threat to attack three towns in the Lebanese South: Meis al-Jabal, Debbine, and Kfar Tebnit, on Thursday. Reports in the area stressed that the threatened locations fall within civilian neighborhoods.

Simultaneously, "Israeli" reconnaissance drones were heavily surveilling the towns.

Shortly after the initial warning, "Israeli" warplanes invaded Lebanese airspace and launched two airstrikes on Meis al-Jabal, injuring one civilian.

An "Israeli" airstrike on a residential home in Kfar Tebnit, in the Nabatieh governorate. An additional airstrike targeted Debbine in southernmost Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement condemning the "Israeli" threats, reaffirming that Lebanon is actively involved in the meetings of the Quintet.

He stressed that the legitimate question today is: “Where is 'Israel's' commitment to these mechanisms? How can it continue to engage in intimidation and aggression, when these meetings are supposed to ensure the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities?”

The Prime Minister called on the international community, especially the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, to exert maximum pressure on the "Israeli" entity to immediately cease its attacks and return to full compliance, including withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, ceasing all attacks, and releasing Lebanese prisoners.