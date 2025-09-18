- Home
US Opposes IAEA Resolution on Nuclear Facility Protections
By Staff, Agencies
At the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) annual conference in Vienna, the US warned member states against supporting a draft resolution prohibiting strikes on nuclear facilities.
The proposal, advanced by Iran, Russia, China, and others, seeks to establish protections for inspected nuclear sites.
The US reportedly threatened to cut funding or withdraw from the agency if the resolution passes, a move diplomats called unprecedented.
Iran’s representative Reza Najafi criticized Washington, saying attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites violate the Non-Proliferation Treaty and hinder inspections.
Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov condemned “unacceptable attacks” on Iranian facilities under IAEA supervision and called the strikes by "Israel" and the US the “strongest blow” to the agency’s work.
Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Qamarul Akhtar Malik stressed that such strikes violate international law and reiterated support for resolving disputes through IAEA verification mechanisms.
