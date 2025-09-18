Nationwide Protests Against Macron’s Austerity Paralyze France for Second Day

By Staff, Agencies

France has been gripped by a second day of widespread protests and strikes as public anger mounts over President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed budget cuts to public services.

Demonstrators from a broad cross-section of society — including teachers, healthcare workers, rail staff, and students — took to the streets in cities across the country on Thursday, voicing opposition to austerity measures they say unfairly target the working and middle classes.

The protests were organized under the banner of the “Block Everything” movement, which has drawn comparisons to the Yellow Vest demonstrations that rocked France in 2018.

Many protesters say they feel increasingly marginalized by a political system that, in their view, fails to represent ordinary citizens.

Authorities reported at least 94 arrests by midday, including 15 in Paris, with 32 people remaining in custody.

In Paris, large parts of the Metro system were disrupted, and major traffic routes came to a standstill. Only three automated lines remained operational during off-peak hours.

Across the country, rail services were reduced, though the SNCF national rail company said high-speed trains were only experiencing “minor disruptions”.

The French interior ministry said 80,000 police officers had been deployed nationwide to manage the protests, with officers in several cities using tear gas to disperse crowds.

In Nantes and Lyon, tensions flared as demonstrators hurled projectiles and set fires in the streets.

Protesters accuse Macron’s government of pushing through unpopular reforms without public support.

Many are especially critical of recent pension changes that raised the retirement age from 62 to 64, as well as plans to freeze social spending and reduce funding for public services.

“Public service is falling apart,” said Claudia Nunez, a secondary school teacher taking part in the protests. “It’s always the same people who pay.”

In a high-profile protest, striking rail workers briefly entered the Finance Ministry in Paris, lighting flares and leaving smoke trails before departing.

Union leaders say the government is attempting to balance the national budget at the expense of the most vulnerable.

“The rich in this country are getting richer, and the rest of us are being squeezed,” said Fabien Villedieu, a representative of the SUD-Rail union.

The government recently appointed Sébastien Lecornu as France’s sixth prime minister under President Macron, hoping to bring stability amid mounting criticism. However, many protesters say they see little chance of real change.

“Bringing in Lecornu doesn’t change anything — he’s just another man in a suit who will follow Macron’s line,” said Juliette Martin, a 22-year-old student.

Some unions had planned further disruptions, including in air travel, but a strike by air traffic controllers was postponed pending the formation of a new Cabinet.

Despite growing unrest, Macron’s government has pledged to press ahead with its pro-business reform agenda.

With no parliamentary majority and deep public dissatisfaction, France’s political gridlock appears far from resolved.