Ex-Romanian Presidential Candidate Accused of Coup Attempt

By Staff, Agencies

Romanian prosecutors have charged former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu and 21 others with attempting to instigate violence following the annulment of his first-round election victory in November 2024.

Georgescu, a former UN official, had campaigned on national sovereignty, criticism of NATO and EU involvement, and opposition to military aid for Ukraine.

Authorities said Georgescu allegedly met with military contractor Horatiu Potra to discuss unrest in Bucharest. Potra was later detained en route to the capital with a 20-person paramilitary group carrying weapons and explosives.

Georgescu, who quit politics months ago, denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors also cited evidence of a pattern of hybrid attacks against Romania, including cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns, which they claim involved Russian actors—a claim Moscow has dismissed. No trial date has been set.