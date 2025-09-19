Sayyed Al-Houthi: ‘Israel’ Using Western Bombs, Arab Oil for Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Al-Houthi stressed that “Israel” is carrying out genocide in Gaza using American, British, and German bombs powered by the oil and resources of Arab countries.

In a televised speech from the Yemeni capital Sana’a on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi addressed the “Israeli” ongoing crimes in Gaza, as well as recent developments in the region and around the world.

He said the “Israeli” entity “continues to commit the crime of the century in Gaza before the eyes of the world,” adding that “witnessing such a scale of genocide and catastrophe would stir anyone with even a shred of human conscience.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi further underlined that “Israel” is taking advantage of the weakness and vulnerability of Islamic countries, warning that “Israel’s” threats are aimed at “the entire Islamic nation and will not be confined to Palestine.”

The Yemeni Leader also touched on the recent emergency summit held in Doha, which brought together leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] in response to escalating “Israeli” aggression in the region.

He said while organizing the summit was a significant effort, its outcome was, as in the past, “limited to issuing statements with no practical action taken.”

This inaction, he said, has emboldened “Israel” to launch verbal attacks even against mediating nations like Qatar.

The Ansarullah leader questioned why Islamic nations fail to provide financial support to Palestine comparable to Western military aid for Ukraine, urging Arab states to close their airspace to “Israel”.

In parallel, he called on Arab states to de-list Palestinian resistance groups—including Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad—as terrorist organizations.

He pointed to the recent visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Buraq Wall, as well as the opening of a tunnel near Al-Aqsa, as clear proof of deep American- “Israeli” collaboration—an alliance he said highlights the "Islamic Ummah's negligence."

Elsewhere in his speech, Sayyed Al-Houthi invoked the historical Sabra and Shatila massacres to argue against disarming Hezbollah, suggesting it would leave Lebanon vulnerable to similar atrocities.

"The crime of the Zionist enemy in Sabra and Shatila has shown more than ever what consequences disarming the resistance can have," he stated, defending armed resistance as a necessary deterrent against genocide.