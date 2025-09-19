’Israel’ Barbarism Continues: Bomb Alerts Followed By 5 Strikes on South Lebanese Towns

By Staff, Agencies

"Israel" has issued a threat to attack three towns in the Lebanese South: Meis al-Jabal, Debbine, and Kfar Tebnit, on Thursday, all of which are located within civilian neighborhoods.

Simultaneously, "Israeli" reconnaissance drones were heavily surveilling the towns.

Shortly after the initial warning, "Israeli" warplanes invaded Lebanese airspace and launched two airstrikes on Meis al-Jabal, injuring one civilian.

An "Israeli" airstrike reportedly hit a residential home in Kfar Tebnit, in the Nabatieh governorate. An additional airstrike targeted Debbine in southernmost Lebanon.

Following the series of airstrikes, the "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] issued another threat against different areas in southern Lebanon, namely the towns of Borj Qalaouiye and Chehabiyeh.

A number of airstrikes targeted residential buildings in both southern towns.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement condemning the "Israeli" threats, reaffirming that Lebanon is actively involved in the meetings of the Quintet.

He stressed that the legitimate question today is: “Where is 'Israel's' commitment to these mechanisms? How can it continue to engage in intimidation and aggression, when these meetings are supposed to ensure the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and the cessation of hostilities?”

The Prime Minister called on the international community, particularly the countries sponsoring the ceasefire agreement, to exert maximum pressure on the "Israeli" entity to immediately halt its attacks.

He also urged a return to full compliance, including withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories, an end to all hostilities, and the release of Lebanese detainees.

For its part, the Lebanese army condemned continued “Israeli” violations, which have reportedly totaled more than 4,500 since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, it said the “Israeli” attacks struck southern villages and other populated areas, resulting in civilian casualties and contradicting “Israeli” claims that the strikes were aimed at Hezbollah targets.

“These repeated violations, including incursions on land, at sea, and in the air, as well as attacks on border residents using incendiary devices and demolition of homes, obstruct the army’s operations in southern Lebanon,” the statement read.

The Lebanese army added that continued violations could hinder its planned deployments south of the Litani River.