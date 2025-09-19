Please Wait...

12 ’Israeli’ Forces Killed, Wounded in Gaza Resistance Operation

folder_openPalestine access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

12 "Israeli" occupation members have been killed and wounded in Resistance operations in the Gaza Strip, as the Palestinian Resistance continues battling invaders amid the horrific assault on the besieged and starved enclave. 

"Israeli" media confirmed that four "Israeli" occupation members were killed and eight others sustained injuries after an explosive device targeted an "Israeli" Humvee. 

The incident was described as "extremely difficult," with media reports noting that the location where the operation was executed was supposed to be a "safe zone for 'Israeli' operations."   

This comes as the Palestinian Resistance remains relentlessly committed to defending its people and land, as "Israel" intensifies its onslaught in Gaza in an attempt to ethnically cleanse it. 

Earlier, the al-Mujahideen Brigades announced that its fighters targeted and directly hit an "Israeli" Merkava tank with a Saeer charge in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood. 

Moreover, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced on Wednesday that it fired a number of 107mm rockets at concentrations of "Israeli" occupation forces near the Murajja junction, south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the operation was conducted jointly with al-Mujahideen Brigades fighters, the military wing of the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement.

Israel Hamas Palestine iof zionist aggression GazaStrip

