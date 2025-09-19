Maduro: Era of Colonies Over, No One Should Threaten Venezuela

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro reaffirmed his country’s commitment to sovereignty, peace, and self-determination, warning against threats targeting Venezuela, the Caribbean, and South America.

During an inspection of a school infrastructure restoration plan, Maduro declared, “Venezuela and the peoples of the Caribbean, all the peoples of the Caribbean and South America, have the right to peace. No one should threaten the Caribbean, no one should threaten South America, no one should threaten Venezuela.”

He stressed that the era of colonies is over, rejecting any form of subjugation. “No more colonies, no more slaves. We are sovereign, independent, rebellious, and brave as we have always been,” he said.

Moreover, Maduro underscored that the Bolivarian National Armed Forces are not designed, trained, or deployed to impose regime change abroad or to plunder oil, gold, gas, or other resources. “We are compelled to defend ourselves and practice sovereignty,” he noted.

Questioning Washington’s motives, Maduro asked, “Do you really think the American empire wants good for Venezuela? Do they drop bombs or plan invasions because they love Venezuelans? What is behind the false accusations against Venezuela, already disproven by the UN, the EU, the World Customs Organization, and even by the DEA’s own data?”

Maduro dismissed US allegations as unfounded, stating that “even the people of the United States do not believe the lies spread aboumadurot Venezuela or me.” He insisted that Caracas is winning the battle for truth: “We must win it every day, the truth of Venezuela, in the United States and worldwide.”

He called on Venezuelans to support the country and its Bolivarian National Armed Forces, which he praised for defending the Caribbean area around Orchila Island during the Caribe Soberano 200 drills.

Maduro affirmed his independence from foreign powers and local elites, declaring: “I owe nothing to imperialism or to the homeland-selling oligarchy. The only ones I owe are the Venezuelan people, I owe them my life.”

Earlier, Maduro described US actions as an imperial attempt to seize Venezuela’s wealth and impose a client government, accusing Washington of waging an “immoral war” in violation of international law. He stressed that national unity is essential to counter and defeat these threats.