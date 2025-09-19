US Veto Blocks UN Call for Gaza Ceasefire

By Staff, Agencies

The United States has exercised its veto power to block a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, marking the sixth such veto since the onset of the genocide nearly two years ago.

The resolution was drafted by the Council's ten non-permanent members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, and Somalia—and was backed by 14 of 15 council members. The US vetoed it on Thursday.

The resolution demanded the unrestricted entry and distribution of humanitarian aid into Gaza and emphasized the restoration of essential services amid a confirmed famine and escalating Zionist aggression.

The resolution urged all parties to comply with the ceasefire and called for the safe, unhindered delivery of aid by the UN and its partners, in accordance with international humanitarian law and principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

It further stressed the need to lift all "Israeli" restrictions on aid and restore vital services across the territory.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsoring nations before the vote, Denmark's Permanent Representative to the UN, Christina Markus Lassen, highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis driving the initiative. "We represent the will and expectations of the General Assembly members who elected us," she said. "The catastrophic situation in Gaza is what drives us to act today."

After the veto, Lassen added, "Even though this resolution was not adopted today... 14 members of this Council have sent a clear message. We want to see an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid."

The Republic of Korea's ambassador, Sangjin Kim, who holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council, noted the historic significance of the session.

"This meeting marked the 10,000th session in the Council’s history," he said, also pointing to its coincidence with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations' founding and the eve of the General Assembly's high-level week.

He urged members to honor these milestones by fulfilling the Council's mandate to maintain international peace and security.

US representative Morgan Ortagus described the resolution as “unacceptable”, arguing it failed to condemn Hamas or acknowledge “Israel's” right to so-called “self-defense”.

The veto has drawn sharp criticism internationally, with many accusing the US of enabling the ongoing genocide.

Palestinian advocates and human rights observers on social media platforms labeled the action as "complicit in devastation" and a "green light for continuation of crimes," calling for alternative measures through the UN General Assembly.

Others highlighted the US's history of shielding "Israel", noting this as the 43rd veto on measures against "Israel".