Russia Rules Out Visa Curbs on Europeans Despite EU Threats
By Staff, Agencies
Moscow has no intention of restricting visas for European Union citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, rejecting speculation that Russia might mirror Brussels’ punitive measures.
Her remarks followed reports that the EU is weighing limits on visas for Russian tourists as part of its upcoming 19th sanctions package against Moscow.
“We have no plans to close the border to European citizens or to restrict their visits in any way. We believe that human contacts, tourism, business, and humanitarian ties must be maintained.
Our country seeks to build bridges between people despite efforts within the EU to tear them down,” Zakharova told reporters at her weekly briefing.
She described the EU’s contemplated restrictions as “discriminatory measures” and “yet another element of the hybrid warfare waged by Brussels, as well as the cancel culture aimed at everything Russian”.
In 2022, the EU suspended a visa-facilitation agreement that had simplified procedures and lowered application fees for Russian nationals, citing the conflict in Ukraine. Moscow responded by freezing the same arrangement the following year.
Meanwhile, several EU member states, including Estonia and Finland, have demanded a full ban on Russian tourists, portraying them as potential security risks. Among the strongest advocates is former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who now serves as the EU’s top diplomat.
