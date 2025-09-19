UNIFIL: ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on South Lebanon Violates 1701, Threatens Fragile Stability

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL] considered that “the ‘Israeli’ airstrikes that targeted areas in southern Lebanon last night [Thursday] constitute a clear and explicit violation of Security Council Resolution 1701.”

The UNIFIL further viewed that the “Israeli” aggression “represents a direct threat to the fragile stability achieved in November of last year. They also undermine civilians’ confidence in the possibility of reaching a peaceful solution to this conflict.”

The statement added that “peacekeepers continue to provide support to both parties to ensure the implementation of Resolution 1701, while UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army maintain their daily fieldwork to strengthen stability in southern Lebanon and along the Blue Line.”

According to the international boday, “Units of the peacekeeping forces in two locations in the Deir Kifa area, near Borj Qalaouiye, were forced to move to safe positions as a result of these attacks, which seriously endangered the lives of Lebanese soldiers, UNIFIL personnel, and civilians.”

UNIFIL called on the “Israeli” army to immediately cease launching further airstrikes and to comply with the full withdrawal from Lebanese territory. It also stressed the need for all parties to refrain from any violations or actions that could lead to further escalation.

Finally, the statement urged all parties to fully adhere to the provisions of Resolution 1701 and the cessation-of-hostilities agreement, noting that these mechanisms were specifically designed to address disputes and avoid unilateral violence, and must be used to their fullest extent. “Ongoing escalation threatens the progress that has been made by all sides in their efforts to restore stability,” the statement concluded.