Hamas Warns of Gaza Graveyard Amid “Israeli” Deaths

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas has warned "Israel" that pushing further into Gaza City will turn it into a “graveyard,” as six "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] were killed in separate incidents amid the ongoing "Israeli" ground invasion in the area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, released a statement describing Gaza as a “costly war of attrition” and warned that the fate of "Israeli" captives hinges on "Israel’s" hostile moves.

Issued in Hebrew, the statement emphasized that Hamas fighters are deployed throughout neighborhoods, prepared to confront the IOF.

The statement said "Israeli" captives are now scattered throughout neighborhoods in Gaza City and warned that the Al-Qassam Brigades will not guarantee their safety as long as Netanyahu remains determined to eliminate them.

On Thursday, the IOF advanced further into northern Gaza, with tanks spotted moving along roads toward the heart of Gaza City, where residents reported disruptions to phone and internet services.

Local medical staff said at least 33 bodies, martyred in "Israeli" airstrikes, were brought to Al-Shifa Hospital.

The IOF announced that four members were killed and three others injured earlier in the day in Rafah, southern Gaza.

Separately, two IOF members were shot dead at a crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan by a Jordanian resident.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military correspondent for “Maariv” newspaper, openly admitted that despite the "Israeli" efforts to control Rafah, Hamas fighters remain entrenched and fiercely active within the city’s ruins.

According to Ashkenazi’s report, the IOF have twice claimed to take control of Rafah, a key southern Gaza city, and have reduced large parts of it to rubble.

Yet Hamas fighters continue to wage a relentless guerrilla war, turning the area into a battlefield where the IOF's dominance is constantly challenged.

Ashkenazi detailed the intense clashes that occurred on Thursday, describing three separate firefights and a deadly roadside bomb attack targeting an "Israeli" military vehicle. “Hamas fights to the last weapon and will not surrender,” he wrote.

“They have adapted their tactics, transforming this conflict into a costly guerrilla war against a much larger and better-equipped army, striking at its vulnerabilities. The rhetoric of 'Israeli' politicians claiming Hamas will surrender is empty and baseless.”

The battle for Rafah exemplifies how Hamas, despite overwhelming "Israeli" firepower and repeated destruction of urban infrastructure, continues to resist fiercely.