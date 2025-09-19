UK May Recognize Palestinian State by Friday

By Staff, Agencies

The United Kingdom is preparing to formally recognize Palestine as early as Friday, a decision that follows "Israel's" failure to meet conditions that might have delayed the move, such as agreeing to a ceasefire in Gaza.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer insisted the step is unrelated to US President Donald Trump's visit. Trump, speaking at a press conference, said he disagreed with the move but declined to elaborate further.

The British prime minister described recognition as "part of that overall package which hopefully takes us from the appalling situation we're in now to the outcome of a safe and secure 'Israel', which we do not have, and a viable Palestinian state."

Trump dismissed UK’s recognition as symbolic, while privately frustrated with Netanyahu over rejecting a ceasefire and bombing Qatar.

After France’s recognition on July 25, the UK dropped its long-held position, deciding that further delay would let "Israel" permanently undermine chances for Palestinian statehood.

On Monday, the head of the Palestinian mission in London, Husam Zomlot, will raise the Palestinian flag at what will become the Palestinian embassy.

Recognition will establish diplomatic relations on a state-to-state basis, though legal advice to the government says it will not create new obligations to sanction "Israel" for what the UK already deems unlawful occupation.

Within Labour, accusations that "Israel" is committing genocide are fueling pressure for even tougher measures, including the possibility of curtailing trade with "Israel”.