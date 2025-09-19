400+ Artists Pull Music from ’Israel’ In Protest of Gaza Genocide

By Staff, Agencies

More than 400 artists and music labels, including Massive Attack, Kneecap, Primal Scream, and Rina Sawayama, have backed a campaign to remove their music from streaming platforms in the occupied Palestinian territories, citing the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The initiative, called “No Music For Genocide,” encourages artists to geo-block or fully remove their work from access inside the “Israeli” occupation.

Organizers say the cultural boycott is “just the beginning” of a larger movement to hold the "Israeli" occupation accountable for crimes against humanity.

Among those taking part are Fontaines D.C., MIKE, Faye Webster, King Krule, Japanese Breakfast, and Arca, alongside labels such as Bayonet Records and PAN. The campaign is pressing global distributors like Sony, Universal Music Group, and Warner Music to follow suit, noting that these companies restricted their catalogs in Russia soon after the start of the Ukraine war.

“Culture can’t stop bombs on its own, but it can help reject political repression, shift public opinion toward justice, and refuse the art-washing and normalization of any company or nation that commits crimes against humanity,” the group said on its website.

The coalition likened its move to anti-apartheid boycotts and cited global solidarity actions, from Spain to Morocco.

Campaigners called the boycott a “tangible act” to advance efforts to isolate "Israel, adding, “The more of us there are, the stronger we will be.”

The campaign follows a UN inquiry accusing the "Israeli" occupation of genocide, naming Netanyahu, Herzog, and Gallant as inciters.

A UN report found "Israel" committed four genocidal acts since October 7, including mass killings, severe harm, life-threatening conditions, and preventing births among Palestinians.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 65,000 Palestinians have been martyred since the genocide began, most of them women and children.

"Israel" dismissed the findings, calling them “false and distorted.”

The artists' boycott follows a Times Square billboard launch urging European soccer federations to boycott "Israel", kicking off the #GameOver'Israel' campaign ahead of the World Cup.

Next year's World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, will feature eight matches in New York, including the final.

The campaign urges soccer federations in Belgium, England, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland, and Spain to boycott the "Israeli" team and ban its players, condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza.



"As the United States prepares to host the FIFA World Cup in 2026, Americans must not allow our stadiums to become platforms for whitewashing war crimes," Abed Ayoub, the Anti-Discrimination Committee National Executive Director, said in a statement.

The ADC launched the campaign with several European partners.