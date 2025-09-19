MP Fadlallah: Giving Up Strength Fuels More ‘Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, affirmed that the renewed "Israeli" aggression against southern villages will not drive our people into submission or force them to abandon their land, but will instead deepen their commitment to their convictions, choices, and the path of resistance.

In a statement commenting on the "Israeli" aggression on the South of Lebanon, on Thursday, September 18, 2025, MP Fadlallah stated that Lebanon—both state and people—no longer needs further proof that there are no international or diplomatic guarantees capable of restraining "Israeli" terrorism, which spreads fear among civilians, kills innocent people, and destroys property.

He stressed that relying on official appeals to the sponsors of the ceasefire agreement is like crying out into a deep void where no one listens.

Fadlallah further called on the state to firmly adopt a national course and reassess the bets made by some within it, which have brought Lebanon nothing but increased foreign dictates.

He warned that the official surrender of Lebanon’s sources of strength has only emboldened "Israel" to intensify its aggression.

Fadlallah also called on the state and its executive body—the government—to take a practical national stance that aligns with the aspirations of its people by ending the ongoing humiliation of national dignity and violation of sovereignty, and to decisively commit to confronting the aggression by all available means.

The Lebanese MP reminded the government that it possesses ample capabilities—should it choose to act as a government responsible for its people and committed to defending sovereignty.