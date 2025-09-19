US Senator Sanders Labels ’Israel’s’ Gaza War ’Genocide’

By Staff, Agencies

Almost two years after "Israel’s" war on Gaza began, progressive Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders said on Wednesday that "Israel" is guilty of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Sanders' acknowledgement came after the United Nations [UN] released a report on Tuesday saying that "Israel" was committing a genocide in the besieged enclave, where over 65,000 Palestinians have been martyred.

In an opinion article on his website, Sanders, who identifies as a Democratic Socialist, wrote that he agreed with the UN and the assessments of other human rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, B’Tselem, and Physicians for Human Rights-"Israel".

“The conclusion is inescapable: 'Israel' is committing genocide in Gaza."

“’Israeli’ leaders have made their intent clear,” he added, quoting statements from "Israeli" politicians and lawmakers.

Progressives who have championed Sanders over the years have criticized the senator from Vermont for refusing to use the term "genocide" before the UN's declaration.

Sanders had avoided the term genocide, previously calling "Israel’s" actions “ethnic cleansing” and “war crimes.”

Sanders explained genocide in his article, as actions aimed at destroying a group, including killing or causing conditions leading to its destruction, with intent as the key legal factor.

Some supporters welcomed his admission, while others felt it came too late and criticized him for ignoring that "Israel’s" war on Gaza began long before October 7, 2023, without addressing the ongoing occupation of Palestine.

Sanders noted that “Israel" launched a devastating war in October 2023, and as any other country, it had a right to defend itself.

“But, over the last two years, 'Israel' has not simply defended itself against Hamas. Instead, it has waged an all-out war against the entire Palestinian people.”

Sanders has spoken out about Trump’s proposal to "clean out" Gaza and forcibly relocate Palestinians living there to neighboring countries. Sanders said in a post on X in January, “There is a name for this - ethnic cleansing - and it’s a war crime”.

Sanders has also been a vocal advocate against the US selling weapons to "Israel" and has repeatedly forced votes to block military aid to "Israel".

Representative Rebecca Balint of Vermont became the first Jewish member of Congress to use the term “genocide” to describe "Israel’s" war in Gaza.

Balint said, "I believe the 'Israeli' [government] is committing a genocide against the Palestinian people,” in an opinion article in the Courier Newsroom.

Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have all called "Israel’s" war on Gaza a genocide.

Sanders also added that while people might disagree on definitions, he said it was important that the US ends its “complicity”.

“I recognize that many people may disagree with this conclusion,” he wrote. “The truth is, whether you call it genocide or ethnic cleansing or mass atrocities or war crimes, the path forward is clear. We, as Americans, must end our complicity in the slaughter of the Palestinian people”.

He urged Americans to “use every ounce of our leverage” to demand an immediate ceasefire, a huge increase in humanitarian aid facilitated by the UN, and investing in efforts to provide Palestinians with their own state.

“The starvation of children cannot be tolerated, he added. “The flattening of cities must not become the norm. Collective punishment is beyond the pale. The very term genocide is a reminder of what can happen if we fail”

He warned against the rise of barbarism worldwide and that stopping Netanyahu and his “fellow war criminals” was critical to preventing genocide from happening again.