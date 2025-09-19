Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics By Abir Qanso

Iran has unveiled the Bahman Bagheri, a heavily modified container ship transformed into a state-of-the-art drone aircraft carrier.

Designed to extend Tehran’s naval reach, the vessel combines missile firepower, drone operations and support facilities into a single platform, signaling a major leap in Iran’s maritime capabilities.

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

 

Iran drone

Comments

  1. Related News
Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier

2 hours ago
Iran Cmdr. Vows Strong Response to US, ‘Israel’

Iran Cmdr. Vows Strong Response to US, ‘Israel’

8 hours ago
Iran Urges UNSC To Choose Diplomacy over Confrontation

Iran Urges UNSC To Choose Diplomacy over Confrontation

9 hours ago
Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia Partnership Signals End of Unilateralism

Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia Partnership Signals End of Unilateralism

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 19-09-2025 Hour: 05:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot