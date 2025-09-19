- Home
Bahman Bagheri: Iran’s New Drone Aircraft Carrier
Infographics By Abir Qanso
Iran has unveiled the Bahman Bagheri, a heavily modified container ship transformed into a state-of-the-art drone aircraft carrier.
Designed to extend Tehran’s naval reach, the vessel combines missile firepower, drone operations and support facilities into a single platform, signaling a major leap in Iran’s maritime capabilities.
