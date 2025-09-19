Sheikh Qassem Calls for Unified Stance Against ’Israel,’ Affirms Unyielding Resilience

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah’s Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a strongly worded address on the first anniversary of the martyr of the Radwan Unit Commader Hajj Abdel Qader, his companions and the civilians, reaffirming that "Israel" remains the primary enemy of Lebanon and the region, and warning against pressures to weaken the resistance.

Sheikh Qassem stressed that 'Israel,' backed by the United States, seeks to dominate the region,” adding that no Arab or regional state can succeed without recognizing this reality. He criticized American policies, accusing Washington of blocking Lebanon’s reconstruction and preventing the Lebanese Army from acquiring weapons that could challenge "Israeli" military superiority.

Call for Dialogue with Saudi Arabia

In a notable political overture, Sheikh Qassem called on Saudi Arabia to “open a new chapter with the resistance,” suggesting dialogue based on the principle that "Israel" is the enemy, not the resistance. He urged discussions that would “freeze past disagreements” and ensure “mutual interests” between the two sides.

Resistance Weapons and National Priorities

His Eminence reaffirmed that Hezbollah’s weapons are directed exclusively at "Israel," not at Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, or any other regional power. He warned that pressuring the resistance serves "Israel’s" agenda, arguing that “when the resistance is absent, the states themselves will be targeted.”

He emphasized the importance of holding parliamentary elections on time, prioritizing reconstruction, combating corruption, and working toward a comprehensive national security strategy. He further asserted that the Lebanese government bears responsibility for confronting "Israeli" aggressions, but pledged that the resistance remains ready to stand alongside the Lebanese Army in defense of the country.

Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance

Linking Lebanon’s struggle with Palestine, Sheikh Qassem described the Palestinian factions as “a strong barrier against 'Israeli' expansion” and part of the broader regional resistance. He also called on all Lebanese groups—even rivals “close to enmity”—to refrain from any cooperation with "Israel."

Message of Defiance

Recalling the sacrifices of Hezbollah’s leaders and martyrs, including His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Sayyed al-Hashemi, and al-Hajj Abdel Qader, Sheikh Qassem vowed that the resistance will remain “proud and steadfast” despite "Israeli" and American attempts to dismantle it. “If 'Israel' seeks to end the resistance, it will ultimately fail,” he declared, stressing that Hezbollah and its supporters remain committed to their arms, which they view as essential to liberation and deterrence.