’Israeli’ Drone Strike Kills Civilian, Injures 11 Outside Tebnine Hospital

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Friday that one civilian was killed and 11 others wounded when an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a vehicle directly in front of Tebnin Government Hospital in southern Lebanon. The casualties are considered preliminary as emergency crews continue to assess the situation.

The attack struck a car at the hospital entrance, putting both medical staff and patients at risk. Local authorities described the incident as yet another example of "Israel’s" disregard for civilian lives and facilities.

The strike comes amid what Lebanese officials say are thousands of "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire agreement brokered on November 27, 2024. Despite the accord, hostilities have continued to escalate across southern Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, "Israeli" drones dropped sound bombs over the towns of Yarin and Dhayra, causing panic among residents. In a separate incident, "Israeli" forces reportedly attempted to ignite fires by launching incendiary devices at the outskirts of Yaroun.

Lebanese officials and aid groups have condemned the repeated assaults, warning that the continued targeting of civilian areas, particularly hospitals and schools, threatens to worsen the already dire humanitarian conditions in the south.