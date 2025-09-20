Genocide Partners: US Plans to Sell $6.4 Billion in Weapons to ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump’s administration, which has already provided the “Israeli” entity with unprecedented military support throughout its now-23-months-old genocide in the Gaza Strip, is reportedly planning on lavishing Tel Aviv with more weapons worth $6.4 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported the plan on Friday, saying the “aid” featured 30 AH-64 Apache helicopter gunships worth $3.8 billion and a whopping 3,250 infantry assault vehicles worth an additional $1.9 billion.

Reporting on the same development, Reuters cited people familiar with the matter as saying that the deal also included $750 million worth of support parts for armored personnel carriers and power supplies.

The amount is in addition to billions of dollars in deadly weaponry that Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden had been showering the regime with.

Observes call the support a token of Washington’s direct intention, in line with its unexceptionally unwavering support for the “Israeli” entity, to lend ultimate fatal force to the war of genocide.

This is the sixth time Washington has vetoed resolutions on the Gaza ceasefire since the start of the war in October 2023.

The brutal military assault has claimed the lives of nearly 65,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since its onset in October 2023.

It has been using a combination of incessant aerial and ground attacks and near-total siege of the Palestinian territory towards maximizing suffering and fatalities.

News about the prospect of the billions-strong support came weeks into a wholesale assault by the “Israeli” military against Gaza City, the coastal sliver’s largest urban area, which hosts around a million Palestinians.

The assault has seen the military force the population towards the Gaza Strip’s southern areas, which are not spared “Tel Aviv’s” deadly violence either.

As part of the campaign, which is aimed at bringing the city under complete “Israeli” occupation, the military has bombed scores of residential towers in the city, calling them “terrorist high-rises.”