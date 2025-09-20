Tension Escalates: Netanyahu Blames Ben-Gvir for Leaking “Israeli” Cabinet Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Tensions within the “Israeli” government escalated as “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his so-called “National” Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of leaking sensitive discussions from a recent “Israeli” cabinet meeting regarding Red Cross prison visits.

According to the “Israeli” Channel Kan 11, Netanyahu expressed frustration during the meeting, stating, “Before and during the cabinet meeting, I saw briefings on Channel 7, ‘Israel Hayom’, and other outlets about who supports and who opposes the Red Cross prison visit decision. I don’t operate like this; this item wasn’t even on the agenda. I will make decisions in another forum.”

In response, Ben-Gvir reportedly pushed back, saying, “You’re talking to me about briefings? You conduct briefings against the army, and the army has been briefing against you all week.”

The exchange reflects growing internal discord over how the government is managing the issue of Palestinian detainees, especially amid mounting local and international pressure to allow the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit detention facilities.

The dispute highlights deeper political fractures within the current ruling coalition, particularly between Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir, on matters related to internal security and prisoner policy.

“Israeli” media outlets note that these tensions over the treatment of Palestinian detainees are becoming increasingly public, exposing sharp divisions on both policy and communication strategies inside the cabinet.

In July, Ben-Gvir clashed with "Israel's" Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir following the latter's comments on an expansion of operations in Gaza, potentially causing harm to the lives of captives.