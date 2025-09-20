Trump: US Making Money from Ukraine Conflict

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that his country is profiting from the Ukraine conflict, contrasting his approach with the unconditional military aid provided to Kiev by the previous administration.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump praised the deal he signed in July under which the US sells weapons to fellow NATO members, which then deliver them to Ukraine.

“We’re not spending any more on the war. You know, we’re being paid for everything we’ve sent, unlike Biden. He gave them $350 billion, and it was shocking,” Trump said, stressing that “the war is being funded by NATO.

“In fact, I don’t want to make money on that war, but we are actually making money on that war because they are buying our equipment, as you know,” the president added.

Trump has frequently criticized former US President Joe Biden for approving large military aid packages for Kiev and described Vladimir Zelensky as “the greatest salesman on earth.” He also insisted that NATO members in Europe should bear the primary burden of supporting Ukraine.

The US president reopened direct negotiations with Russia earlier this year but recently acknowledged that mediating an end to the conflict has been more difficult than he initially anticipated.