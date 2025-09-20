- Home
Ansarullah to Katz: Revive ‘Eilat’ First before Flying Flags in Sanaa
By Staff, Agencies
Mohammad Al-Farah, a senior official in the Ansarullah political bureau, has responded to “Israeli” Security Minister Israel Katz's threat to “fly the ‘Israeli’ flag” in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
In a post on X, Al-Farah stated that before anyone could speak of raising their flag in Sanaa, they must first resume operations at the defunct port of “Eilat” and dare to fly their own flag on their ships, rather than hiding behind the flags of other nations for fear of attacks from Ansarullah’s naval forces.
Directing his words at Katz, He added, “You speak of occupying Sanaa, yet you cannot even reclaim your own ‘Israeli’ ship, the Galaxy Leader.”
Previously, “Israeli” Minister Israel Katz threatened to target Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi and fly the “Israeli” flag over Sanaa, a statement that underscores the significant losses and steady attrition the “Israeli” occupation is suffering from Yemeni military strikes.
Yemeni forces continue their operations in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb Strait, targeting “Israeli” or “Israel”-linked ships. These attacks have successfully disrupted traffic at “Israeli” ports, most notably halting operations at the port of “Eilat”.
Additionally, the Yemeni Armed Forces continue their operations deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories, striking a variety of critical enemy targets, most notably the “Ben Gurion” and “Ramon” airports.
