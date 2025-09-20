Maduro to Cuban Delegation: Our Peoples Facing War

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro stated that the peoples of Venezuela and Cuba are confronting a multifaceted war, often referred to as a hybrid war, during a meeting with a Cuban government delegation on Saturday.

Maduro noted that while those who invent geopolitical concepts give them different forms, the confirmed truth is that it is an immoral war.

The Venezuelan president affirmed that the persistent disregard shown toward both nations by certain parties compels them to continue "progressing, resisting, struggling, striving, and helping one another."

He additionally criticized what he termed the "immoral mafias of the North" that attempt to destabilize the region, emphasizing that peace will always be a victory for sovereign peoples.

"We are fighting for love and the great nation," he said in conclusion.

On his part, Jorge Rodriguez, secretary of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace, affirmed that Venezuelans demand the protection and preservation of their independence and sovereignty against imperial threats from the United States.

Speaking at the inauguration of the council's La Guaira Chapter, Rodriguez said, “Venezuela has always been a territory of peace; this is the time to protect and defend our homeland. We have the right to say that we don’t want war, that we want the Caribbean to remain a territory of peace, that we want our independence and sovereignty, and the peace of the Republic, to be protected and preserved."

Meanwhile, the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly emphasized, slamming US rhetoric against Caracas, that “never before in our history…have we received such violent action, so full of lies, fallacies, fabrications, and slander that do nothing but attack and assault the very being of Venezuelan women and men.”

While US threats claim to target only government supporters, Rodriguez stated, the sanctions and blockades have harmed all Venezuelans by damaging the economy and national stability. In response, he urged unity across political and religious divides to protect future generations and build a prosperous, peaceful country.

He emphasized that Venezuela has never deployed military forces to threaten other nations, recalling that its only historical military campaign was to liberate South America from Spanish rule.

The Secretary of the National Council for Sovereignty and Peace called for national unity, highlighting the broad local support for establishing the Council in La Guaira. Rodriguez urged for actions that bring people together to communicate Venezuela’s truth to the world, stating, “Let us seek actions that unite us… that allow us to communicate with the world and tell it an incontrovertible truth.” He concluded by reaffirming the country’s commitment to peace.

In another context, YouTube has removed Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's official channel of more than 233,000 subscribers on Friday. Upon attempting to access it, the message “This page is unavailable” appears.