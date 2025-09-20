Portugal To Recognize Palestinian State

By Staff, Agencies

Portugal announced Friday that it will formally recognize a Palestinian state this weekend, with the Foreign Ministry saying the official declaration is scheduled for Sunday.

Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel had signaled earlier in the week, during a visit to the United Kingdom, that Lisbon was actively considering recognition.

Back in July, Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel reaffirmed his country's openness to recognizing the State of Palestine following France's announcement that it will become the first G7 nation to officially recognize Palestine in September 2025.

While Spain’s leftist government recognized Palestinian statehood in May 2024, joining Ireland and Norway and urging other EU members to follow suit, Portugal has opted for a more cautious stance, insisting it first wants to reach a common position with fellow EU countries.

At present, only a small number of the EU’s 27 member states recognize Palestine, including several former Communist countries, as well as Sweden and Cyprus.

The United Nations General Assembly granted Palestine de facto recognition in November 2012, upgrading its status from “entity” to “non-member state.”

Portugal’s decision comes as “Israel” faces mounting international criticism, with its ongoing genocide in Gaza drawing widespread condemnation amid soaring civilian casualties, hunger, and destruction.

Luxembourg announced on Tuesday that it will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations summit in New York, which will be held on Wednesday, September 24. The decision aligns Luxembourg with a growing list of countries backing the "two-state solution", amid rising international condemnation of "Israel’s" prolonged war on Gaza.

Speaking to reporters late Monday, September 15, Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden stated that the worsening situation in Gaza has prompted the EU country to act.

“The situation on the ground has deteriorated considerably in recent months,” Frieden said. “A movement is now emerging in Europe and around the world to demonstrate that the two-state solution is still relevant.”

Frieden confirmed that Luxembourg will join other countries in supporting Palestinian statehood during the upcoming UN conference dedicated to reviving the ‘two-state’ framework. The move comes amid diplomatic momentum sparked by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has pledged that France will also recognize Palestine.