Trump: Somalia A Place with Nothing Except Poverty, Piracy and Violence

By Staff, Agencies

Trump took a swipe at both Somalia and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar on Thursday after a resolution to strip Omar of her committee assignments failed on Wednesday.

Trump told reporters on his flight back to the US from a state visit to the UK that he thought Somali-origin Omar was “terrible” and she should be impeached.

The resolution introduced by Republican Nancy Mace came after a spat between her and Omar over rightwing activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead last week at a public event, escalated. Mace sought to introduce the resolution, which she narrowly lost 213-214 after four Republicans intervened on Omar’s behalf.

During the spat, Mace called for Omar to be deported.

"If you celebrate murder, maybe Somalia can take you back," the congresswoman wrote on X on Wednesday.

“So how are they [Somalia] doing? How’s your government? Do they have a president? Do they have a council? Do they have anything? Do they have police? I love these people [referring to Omar]. They come from a place with nothing, nothing, no, anything, and then they tell us how to run our country,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

“If she got censured, that’s great, if she got impeached, that’s even better,” he added.

But Trump didn’t stop there. He took to Truth Social and continued to lay into Somalia. He said the East African country was “plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence”.

“70% of the population lives in extreme Poverty, and widespread Food Insecurity,” he wrote. “Somalia is consistently ranked among the World’s Most Corrupt Countries, including Bribery, Embezzlement, and a Dysfunctional Government. All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!”

He then targeted Omar again, accusing her of marrying her brother to gain citizenship.

“What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

It is not the first time Trump has laid into Omar or Somalia.

In 2020, he told a crowd of supporters at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that the congresswoman wants to turn the US into her native Somalia.

