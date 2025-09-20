Iran: Response to Pressure Will Be Harsher than Ever

By Staff, Agencies

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi warned that countries exploiting Iran’s goodwill for dialogue and resorting to pressure will face a tougher and more decisive response than ever.

In a message on his X account, Azizi said the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy has never succeeded and will, this time, impose even heavier costs on its designers and executors.

He further stated that certain powers have shut the doors of diplomacy on themselves by choosing pressure and confrontation.

“This mistaken path will not help them reach their goals; instead, it will only deepen their isolation and guarantee their failure,” the lawmaker stated.

Azizi emphasized that Iran regards negotiation as a tool of power, not weakness, and will not allow its goodwill to be exploited for excessive demands or breaches of commitments.

“Dialogue is not an endless concession,” he warned, stressing that those who pursue pressure must be prepared for a harsher and more decisive Iranian response.

His warning came after the United Nations Security Council voted not to permanently lift economic sanctions on Iran under Resolution 2231.

The resolution to block the sanctions fell on Friday by a vote of four to nine, meaning sanctions will return by September 28 if no significant deal is reached beforehand.

Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voted to stop the sanctions from being reintroduced.

Nine UNSC members voted against sanctions relief –the US, Britain, France, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Denmark, Greece, Panama, and Somalia. Guyana and South Korea abstained.

The vote follows a 30-day process launched in late August by the UK, France and Germany, known as the EU3.