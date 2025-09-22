“Israeli” Massacre Against Civilians in Bint Jbeil: 5 Martyred, Including 3 Children

By Al-Ahed News

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, the apartheid “Israeli” entity committed a massacre against civilians in the southern Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil, martyring five civilians— including three children — and injuring two others, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

Al-Manar TV reported that an “Israeli” drone targeted a motorcycle and a car in the city, marking yet another incident in the ongoing series of daily “Israeli” aggression on Lebanese territory, sovereignty and civilians.

In response to the tragedy, the Lebanese Evangelical School in Tyre announced it would close its doors on Monday, September 22, in mourning for its students and their father, Shadi Sharara, who were martyred in the strike.

In a heartfelt statement of condolence, the school said: