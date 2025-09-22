- Home
“Israeli” Massacre Against Civilians in Bint Jbeil: 5 Martyred, Including 3 Children
By Al-Ahed News
On Sunday, September 21, 2025, the apartheid “Israeli” entity committed a massacre against civilians in the southern Lebanese village of Bint Jbeil, martyring five civilians— including three children — and injuring two others, according to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.
Al-Manar TV reported that an “Israeli” drone targeted a motorcycle and a car in the city, marking yet another incident in the ongoing series of daily “Israeli” aggression on Lebanese territory, sovereignty and civilians.
In response to the tragedy, the Lebanese Evangelical School in Tyre announced it would close its doors on Monday, September 22, in mourning for its students and their father, Shadi Sharara, who were martyred in the strike.
In a heartfelt statement of condolence, the school said:
We bid farewell with heavy hearts to our loved ones who left us, leaving behind a deep wound.
How painful it is to lose, in a single moment, the very dearest to our hearts — the flowers of our lives.
This is the fate of the people of the South: to fall as martyrs, standing tall, resilient, and defiant in the face of oppression.
The criminal enemy, which once again shows no regard for innocent life, continues to target even our children — children in the prime of their lives — blinded by its ruthless ambitions and long-standing disregard for both land and humanity.
