Hamas’ Hamdan Calls for Concrete Actions Following Recognition of Palestine

By Staff, Agencies

The senior official of Hamas Resistance movement, Osama Hamdan, has called for immediate international action in response to the recent recognition of Palestinian statehood by several Western nations.

In a statement on Sunday, Hamdan said “Israeli” prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to prolong the war in Gaza, emphasizing that neither “Israel” nor the United States appears willing to support a diplomatic resolution.

“‘Israel’ does not want the war to end, does not want negotiations, and we do not trust it," Hamdan stated, underlining his concerns about the lack of genuine engagement from both parties.

He expressed hope that the acknowledgment of Palestinian statehood would pave the way for tangible actions to facilitate the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, calling for pressure on “Israel” to cease its military operations in Gaza.

Hamdan further criticized Netanyahu, stating that the “Israeli” leadership is leading the entity toward collapse and remains overconfident in believing that the Palestinian struggle can be defeated.

"The Palestinian state will be established with Al-Quds as its capital," he declared, noting that the future of the so-called "Zionist entity" remains bleak.

He concluded by emphasizing that any resolution to the current crisis must involve a comprehensive agreement to end the occupation, halt ongoing aggression, and empower the Palestinian people to realize their independent state.

A growing number of countries are officially recognizing Palestine as an independent state, amid mounting international outrage over “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza.

On Sunday, Portugal officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the UK, Canada, and Australia in this landmark decision made ahead of the United Nations General Assembly this week.

Announcements from major Western powers and longtime Israeli allies signal the regime’s increasing international isolation amid its genocidal war on Gaza.

While recognition of Palestine is largely symbolic, it highlights growing global support for Palestine and its statehood.