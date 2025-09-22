Pezeshkian: Iran Expects China to Implement Global Governance Initiative in Practice

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that the Islamic Republic expects China to do more to implement its “valuable” initiative regarding global governance to promote multilateralism and counter unilateralism.

Pezeshkian made the remarks in a recent interview with China Central Television [CCTV] during his visit to Beijing, where he attended the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

He expressed admiration for Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of global governance, which emphasizes equal interaction among nations, regardless of their size or wealth.

He said Iran and China should adhere to “what is today referred to as governance or the proposals that have been previously raised, including global security, global peace, global development, and global civilization,” and implement them in practice.

China, which is leading such a policy, is expected to prepare the ground for achieving its lofty goals, he added.

“Otherwise, the United States and ‘Israel’ will continue with their adventurism in the region, bombing any opposition and assassinating political leaders, ordinary people, and scientists,” the Iranian president warned.

He further noted that historical relations between Iran and China date back several thousand years, and the two countries have very ancient and deep-rooted civilization.

Pezeshkian pointed to double standards in dealing with countries in the world and said, “The Zionist entity violates every law and takes any action, but no one stops it."

However, he emphasized, if another country wants to take an action, all international organizations and European countries will immediately accuse that state of disregarding regulations and human rights.

He said “Israel” blocks the access of people of a land to water, food, and bread before the eyes of the world, allowing them to die from weakness.

Pezeshkian criticized countries that claim to play a global role and defend human rights in the United Nations for supporting the “Israeli” entity instead of preventing its crimes, saying, “This double standard is absolutely unacceptable."

He noted that the Chinese president’s global governance proposal is one of the fundamental principles of adherence to the law, which should not be double-edged.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said Iran did not and does not have any issues with the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and inspections of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

However, the IAEA released false information and inaccurate reports about Iran under pressure from European countries and their lobbies, which led to the issuance of unreal resolutions and a tarnished image of the Islamic Republic, Pezeshkian explained.

"This is while the highest level of inspections in the world has been applied to Iran's nuclear activities, and this volume of inspections has been unprecedented,” he emphasized.

He said Iran has allowed the IAEA to inspect all the necessary facilities, and the Agency’s inspectors have conducted inspections multiple times.

“Therefore, there is no reason for facilities that are run in accordance with the views of the International Atomic Energy Agency and are under its supervision to be bombed. This action is completely against international law,” he added.

He reiterated the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities and emphasized that Tehran has no plan to act in violation of the IAEA frameworks.