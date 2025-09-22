Iran, E3 to Hold Talks In New York During UNGA

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian and European officials are expected to hold high-level talks in New York in the coming days on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, local media reported Sunday.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet with counterparts from Britain, France, and Germany, the E3, to discuss issues of mutual concern.

The meeting is also expected to include EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.

Araghchi left Tehran earlier on Sunday for New York, accompanied by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei. He is joining President Masoud Pezeshkian, who will represent Iran at the annual General Assembly session.

According to reports, the talks are scheduled for Monday or Tuesday, though no official agenda has been released.

The meeting comes as diplomatic activity intensifies in New York, with world leaders gathering for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council announced on Saturday the suspension of its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution imposing sanctions on Tehran over its nuclear program.

The decision, made during a high-level council meeting, follows the E3's "politically motivated move" of reimposing nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

"Among other things, the ill-considered steps of three European countries were discussed [at the Supreme National Security Council meeting] and, despite the cooperation of the Foreign Ministry with the IAEA and projects to resolve this issue, the cooperation with the IAEA will be suspended due to the actions of those European countries," the statement read, as quoted by the state-run IRIB broadcaster.

The chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ebrahim Azizi, issued a warning that any countries that might exploit Iran’s goodwill for dialogue and instead resort to pressure will consequently face a response that is both tougher and more decisive than ever before.

In a message posted on X, Ebrahim Azizi stated that the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy has never achieved success and will, in this instance, impose even greater costs on both its designers and its executors.

He stated that Iran has consistently upheld the logic of dialogue and constructive engagement; however, certain powers have shut the doors of diplomacy on themselves by choosing pressure and confrontation.

"This mistaken path will not help them reach their goals; instead, it will only deepen their isolation and guarantee their failure," he affirmed.