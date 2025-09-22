UNICEF Condemns Strike That Claimed 3 Children

By Staff, Agencies

The United Nations Children’s Fund [UNICEF] said on Sunday it was “deeply shocked and outraged” by the claiming of three children from the same family in an airstrike in southern Lebanon, urging an immediate end to hostilities to protect civilians.

In a statement, UNICEF stressed that “attacks on children are unconscionable,” adding, “No child should ever pay the price of conflict with their life.” The agency called for the protection of every child and demanded an immediate halt to violence.

UNICEF warned that continued fighting places thousands of children at risk, urging all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law and refrain from attacks on civilians.

“Hostilities must cease immediately to ensure the protection of #EveryChild,” the organization said.

Five people, including three children, were martyred and several others wounded on Sunday after an "Israeli" drone strike targeted a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, according to a preliminary toll released by the Health Emergency Operations Center at Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.

The center said the raid also left multiple injuries, with injured transferred to nearby hospitals as rescue teams continued to search the area around the strike.

Among the martyrs were three kids of the Charara family, their father Chadi, while their mother and older sister were heavily wounded and are currently under intensive care.

The drone reportedly hit the motorcycle in the town center. At the same time, "Israeli" forces fired flares over the skies of Aitaroun and launched additional flares between Yaroun and Maroun al-Ras, in a bid to ignite fires in the surrounding groves.

Separately, another drone dropped a bomb in the town of Kfar Kila during the funeral procession of Hassan Shahrour, who was martyred in a Saturday airstrike on the Khardali area.