Iran Vows ‘Strategic Surprises’ for Bullying Powers

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi warned that the country’s Armed Forces will unleash “strategic surprises” to deliver a timely and crushing response to any threat from bullying and oppressive powers.

Mousavi made the remark in a message to commemorate the Sacred Defense Week, which marks an eight-year war of aggression imposed on Iran by then-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

"We assure the noble and heroic Iranian nation that the Armed Forces are prepared to give a timely, decisive, regret-inducing, and unfathomable response to any threats by global bullying [powers] and oppressors through relying on [own devised] strategic surprises,” Mousavi said

In the face of threats, Iran will not remain passive and will turn every threat into an opportunity to display its power in the regional and international scene, he added.

Citing "Israeli"-US aggression in June, he said the enemy failed in the 12-day war due to Iran’s military strength, regional influence, and the Armed Forces' strong, proportional response.

The top Iranian general emphasized the importance of improving modern and advanced defense technologies and deterrence power, along with preparedness to counter hybrid war, especially the cognitive warfare of the enemy.