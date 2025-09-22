“Christ Died in Gaza”: Priests Denounce “Israeli” Genocide as Global Solidarity Grows

By Fatima Haydar

The anguish in Gaza is no longer confined to its borders. It spills into sermons, statements and streets around the world — and now, from within the Catholic Church itself, a growing voice of conscience is rising.

With hospitals turned to ash, refugee camps leveled and entire families starved under siege, a network of Catholic clergy has come forward to speak the unspeakable. Under the banner “Christ Died in Gaza”, more than 550 priests and bishops, including Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, the Archbishop of Rabat, have signed a declaration condemning what they say is not war, but genocide.

The movement — Priests Against Genocide — began in Italy, but its message has quickly resonated across borders, gathering momentum among clergy from all corners of the world.

During a recent online press conference, the network’s leaders didn’t hold back. They accused the apartheid “Israeli” entity of committing crimes against humanity and made a stark moral comparison: in Gaza’s battered and besieged civilians, they see not just suffering — but the suffering of Christ himself.

For them, this is not a political position. It’s a matter of spiritual responsibility.

“We are priests and shepherds of our communities,” said Father Pietro Rossini, a Xaverian missionary speaking on behalf of the movement in a recorded video. “And we openly denounce the actions of the illegal and occupying ‘State of “Israel”’ against the Palestinian people”.

Rossini emphasized that their position comes from the Gospel itself — not from ideology. “We have chosen to stand with the oppressed, not the oppressor,” he said, insisting that their faith compels them to act in defense of the poor, the hungry and the displaced — a daily reality for Palestinians living under occupation.

What began as a local appeal among Italian clergy has rapidly grown into a global network, reflecting an uncomfortable truth within the Church: many priests, nuns and lay leaders feel that silence in the face of such injustice is no longer acceptable.

“We denounce every form of hatred, every form of violence, and every form of genocide — which is exactly what is happening today in Palestine,” Rossini said.

The movement’s moral urgency mirrors the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza. Aid groups report children dying from hunger as food trucks are held at the borders. Entire families are being pulled from beneath the rubble. Schools, places of worship and even UN shelters have been bombed into ruin. And journalists and aid workers have been deliberately targeted — a move many see as an effort to eliminate witnesses.

But as the destruction continues, something else is growing: global resistance.

Across Europe, protestors flood the streets, Palestinian flags raised high. Spain, Ireland, Norway and others have formally recognized the State of Palestine. In Latin America, countries like Brazil, Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassadors from “Tel Aviv”. South Africa — drawing from its own past under apartheid — has taken the “Israeli” entity to the International Court of Justice, accusing it of genocide.

Within the Catholic Church, that same reckoning is underway. From parish priests in small towns to high-ranking bishops, voices are rising to say that what’s happening in Gaza is incompatible with both divine law and basic human decency.

The Priests Against Genocide initiative is part of that awakening — one that sees Gaza not just as a humanitarian crisis, but as a test of moral clarity.

By invoking the image of Christ dying in Gaza, these clergy are fusing theology with resistance. Their declaration is not just a spiritual statement — it’s an act of protest. And it’s shaking the silence that has too often surrounded this conflict.

This isn’t an isolated cry. It’s part of a swelling tide — of governments, human rights defenders, grassroots organizers, and now faith leaders — all converging around a single truth:

What’s happening in Gaza is not self-defense. It is a genocide. And the world is finally beginning to call it by its name.