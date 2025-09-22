IRG, Army Vow Joint, Forceful Response to Any Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

On the occasion of Sacred Defense Week, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Major General Mohammad Pakpour, visited the Army Headquarters to meet with the Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, Major General Amir Hatami.

During the meeting, Major General Hatami emphasized the Iranian nation’s commitment to independence, stating, “Following the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the Iranian nation placed the legitimate demand for ‘Independence, Freedom, and Islamic Republic’ at the core of their objectives—an approach strongly opposed by the sworn enemies of the Iranian nation.”

General Hatami underscored the strategic partnership, solidarity, and unity between the Army and the IRG, stating, “The existing unity and coordination between the Iranian Army and the IRG constitute the firm pillar of national security and the key to achieving security and strength.”

He added, “This unity serves as an iron shield protecting our country against the seditions, schemes, and conspiracies of our enemies.”

Major General Hatami further remarked, “During the Sacred Defense era and beyond, we managed to thwart major plots by enemies with unparalleled solidarity and the support of our great nation."

"Even during the recent 12-day imposed war, by standing firm against enemy demands, we once again proved that we will never compromise on our national interests," he said.

Addressing the enemies of the Iranian nation, he warned, “The enemies should know that any slightest aggression will be met with a unified, swift, intelligent, and powerful response from the Army and IRG forces. And if they make the same mistake again, they will face a strong and regret-inducing response.”

Also, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, emphasized the remarkable national unity during the 12-day imposed war, comparing it to the early days of the Islamic Revolution and the eight-year Sacred Defense.

He emphasized the Leader’s vital role in managing the war despite early losses of senior commanders.

Pakpour highlighted that the armed forces, together with the people, stood firmly against the enemy, ultimately forcing them and their allies to seek a ceasefire.

He praised the exemplary solidarity of the Iranian nation during this critical period and expressed gratitude to the people for their resilience.