Three Men Executed in Gaza for Collaborating with ’Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Three individuals convicted of colluding with the "Israeli" occupation against the Gaza Strip’s population have been executed by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, amid "Tel Aviv’s" war of genocide on the coastal sliver.

The development took place on Sunday, the Arabic-language channel of Russia’s RT television network reported on its website, citing local sources.

The major collaborationist was identified as Yasser Abu Shabab. The remaining two were named Rami Helles and Ahmed Jundia.

The Gazans gathering at the site, meanwhile, saluted the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the territory’s Hamas resistance movement, pledging continued public support, the sources added.

The operation, they noted, “reflects the resistance’s continued pursuit of spies and collaborators who threaten the security of citizens and the Palestinian resistance.”

The development took place amid the October 2023-present genocide that has so far claimed the lives of around 65,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The brutal military onslaught has also left thousands of others unaccounted for, either buried under the rubble or subjected to enforced disappearance.

Last month, the United Nations Human Rights Office cited a group of UN experts as voicing alarm at instances of enforced disappearance at the sites operated by the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.”

According to the experts, the “heinous crime” targeted a number of individuals, “including one child,” who had visited the “aid distribution sites” run by the controversial "Israeli"-operated and United States-backed GHF.

Gazan officials have also reported the death of hundreds of others as a result of direct "Israeli" fire targeting starving Palestinians at the sites.