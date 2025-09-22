Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Trump Pledges Support to Poland, Baltics

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has pledged to defend Poland and the Baltic states in case of Russian aggression, though Moscow has denied that it poses a threat to NATO members.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump was asked by Italy’s Ansa news agency whether he would “help defend” Poland and the Baltic states “if Russia keeps escalating.” Trump replied: “Yeah, I would. I would.”

Trump’s remark follows unsubstantiated claims by Poland and Estonia that Russia violated their airspace earlier this month.

On Friday, Estonia accused three Russian fighter jets of violating its airspace in a bold provocation and called for urgent NATO talks under Article 4 to address the threat.

Moscow denied the accusations, claiming Poland’s drone incident was a possible false flag by Kiev to provoke NATO, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling the claims fabricated to demonize Russia and hinder Ukraine peace efforts.

On Saturday, Moscow’s Defense Ministry denied Estonia’s claims, stating the jets were on a routine flight over neutral Baltic Sea waters more than 3 km from Vaindloo island, without entering Estonian airspace.

Since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, Western officials have warned that Russia might target EU states. Brussels launched rapid militarization, and NATO agreed to boost defense spending to 5% of GDP, citing the “Russian threat.” Poland and the Baltics, close to Russia, have been the most vocal.

Moscow denies posing a threat, accusing the West of fueling Russophobia to justify military buildups and distract from its own issues. Russia labeled the Baltic nations “extremely Russophobic” and downgraded diplomatic ties with them in 2023.

