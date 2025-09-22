French Town Halls Defy Ban, Raise Palestinian Flag as Macron Moves Toward Recognition

By Staff, Agencies

Nearly two dozen French municipalities raised the Palestinian flag on Monday in open defiance of a government order prohibiting such displays, just hours before President Emmanuel Macron was expected to formally announce France’s recognition of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau had instructed local prefects last week to prevent the flag from being flown on public buildings, citing the state’s duty of neutrality.

But several left-leaning mayors disregarded the directive, arguing that solidarity with Palestinians outweighed the government’s restrictions.

“This evening, the president will announce at the UN the recognition of the State of Palestine,” said Johanna Rolland, the Socialist mayor of Nantes, during a flag-raising ceremony outside city hall.

In Seine-Saint-Denis, Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure also attended a ceremony, condemning the ban as “unjustified” and urging Macron to fully align government policy with France’s long-standing support for a two-state solution.

According to the Interior Ministry, at least 21 town halls hoisted the Palestinian flag across the country.

In several Paris suburbs, local officials projected images of doves, olive branches, and the flags of both Palestine and "Israel" onto municipal buildings as symbols of peace.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the day “historic for peace,” but warned against deepening political rifts.

The issue has revealed sharp divides in French politics, with left-wing leaders celebrating recognition of Palestine while right-wing figures accuse them of breaching neutrality and inflaming tensions.

On Sunday evening, the Eiffel Tower was lit up with the flags of Palestine and "Israel" alongside universal peace symbols.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo underscored that Macron’s expected announcement was directly tied to reviving hopes for a two-state solution.

“Paris reaffirms its commitment to peace, which more than ever requires a two-state solution,” she said.