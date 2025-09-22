Canadian Palestinian Association Condemns Western and Arab Complicity in Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

The Canadian Palestinian Association (CPA) issued a strongly worded statement on Monday, condemning what it described as Western and Arab governments’ complicity in the ongoing "Israeli" war on Gaza and dismissing recent political gestures as empty distractions from what it called genocide.

The CPA criticized Western politicians and UN officials who have only recently acknowledged the scale of the destruction in Gaza, accusing them of moral cowardice. “We acknowledge your late support,” the statement read, “but our souls are shrieking inside us. Why didn’t you speak out sooner? How many of our children died during your silence?”

The association rejected what it called conditional recognition of a demilitarized “Zionist Palestinian state,” warning against an “Oslo 2.0” process that it says is being promoted by Western governments to cover up their role in enabling mass atrocities.

“They still tiptoe around the Palestinian right to armed resistance,” the statement said, adding that Palestinians have been forced to prove their worthiness to be heard, while their voices were overshadowed by celebrities or non-Palestinian figures speaking on their behalf.

The CPA also accused Arab regimes of betrayal, citing Egypt’s $35 billion gas deal with "Israel" and Gulf states’ military and financial support for the United States. It argued that these governments have the capacity to alter the course of events but have instead chosen to prioritize their own interests.

“Western governments, including the Canadian government, are recklessly endangering their own peoples by supporting genocide and repressing pro-Palestine advocacy,” the group warned.

Concluding on a defiant note, the association said: “Yes, we are bitter, in ways that run deeper than you will ever understand. But our time is coming, and the sun will rise over Palestine. Zionism will be thrown into the dustbin of history.”