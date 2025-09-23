US Envoy Defends “Israeli” Strike on Qatar, Says Netanyahu Will “Go Anywhere, Do Anything”

By Staff Agencies

A senior American diplomat has openly defended the latest “Israeli” attack on Qatar — a close US ally — describing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a leader who will “go anywhere and do anything” in pursuit of the occupation’s goals.

Tom Barrack, the US ambassador to Turkey and special envoy for Syria, made the remarks during an interview with The National when asked about “Israel’s” aggression against Doha, which targeted senior figures of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

“In general, after October 7, everything has changed in the Middle East,” Barrack said, referring to the Palestinian-led Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched in 2023 against decades of occupation and repression. “Bibi Netanyahu will tell you he’s not concerned about borders. If he feels that his borders or his people are being threatened, he will go anywhere and do anything, full stop”.

The attack in Doha, described as an “assassination operation”, killed several members of Hamas and a Qatari security officer, though the movement’s top leaders — Khalil Al-Hayya, Khaled Meshal and Zaher Jabarin — survived.

“Israeli” officials confirmed that Netanyahu informed US President Donald Trump of the plan shortly before the strike, even as Qatar was serving as a key mediator in ceasefire negotiations during “Israel’s” ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Barrack admitted that he does not agree with many of “Israel’s” actions but argued that its leadership is forthright: “I respect them, because they tell you exactly what’s going to happen”. He further confirmed that Washington had previously requested Doha to host both Hamas and Taliban representatives.

The brazen strike on a Gulf capital has alarmed Arab governments across the region, raising new fears about their own security as “Israeli” aggression continues to devastate Gaza and expand to Iran, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria and Yemen.