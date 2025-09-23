Trump Declares Antifa a Domestic Terrorist Organization

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order officially designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, accusing the movement of waging a campaign of political violence against law enforcement and conservative figures.

The White House announced the measure on Monday, describing it as part of Trump’s broader effort to counter what he calls “radical left extremism”.

The move comes in the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a college speaking event in Utah. Authorities have charged 24-year-old Tyler Robinson, who prosecutors say confessed in private messages and cited Kirk’s rhetoric as the motive. Robinson allegedly espoused left-leaning views.

In the order, Trump labeled Antifa a “militarist, anarchist enterprise” that seeks to undermine the government and intimidate federal authorities through organized violence. He accused the group of staging armed standoffs, orchestrating riots, and attacking Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, while concealing its membership and funding sources.

“This organized effort designed to achieve policy objectives by coercion and intimidation is domestic terrorism,” the order declared.

The directive instructs federal agencies to deploy all available legal tools to investigate and dismantle Antifa-linked networks, including prosecuting individuals or groups that provide material support. Officials stressed that the measure will be implemented within existing laws.

Antifa, short for “anti-fascist”, is a decentralized activist movement best known for black bloc protests and confrontations with police and right-wing demonstrators. The group rose to prominence during the 2020 George Floyd protests and has since remained a flashpoint in debates over political violence in the US.