Egypt’s Military Build-Up in Sinai Sparks “Israeli” Alarm

By Staff

The official “Israeli” broadcaster KAN cited Zionist political and security sources as saying that “Israel” is closely monitoring increasing reports about Egyptian movements deep within the Sinai.

These include the development of military bases and the extension of runways suspected to have been lengthened by hundreds of meters, in addition to infrastructure that may be intended for underground use.

According to KAN, a senior “Israeli” official stated that while the presence of Egyptian forces in the area is coordinated and does not violate the so-called “peace” agreement, concerns are growing over what is described as a qualitative build-up of Egyptian military infrastructure far from the border.

KAN also reported that “Israel” has turned to the United States, as the guarantor of the so-called 1979 “peace” agreement, to review these developments and ensure no violations have occurred.

Meanwhile, Axios, an American news outlet, reported that Benjamin Netanyahu, presented a list of Egyptian activities to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during their meeting last week, which he claimed amounted to “serious violations” of the agreement.

KAN further cited a report by Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily, stating that Egypt has issued warnings via security coordination channels to both “Tel Aviv” and Washington, threatening to double its forces and deploy heavy weaponry and aircraft to Sinai within 72 hours, should a mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza toward its territory occur.

According to Egyptian military officials, Cairo views this measure as a defense of its national security and a deterrent against any “Israeli” attempts to force Gaza’s population toward the Rafah crossing.

Zionist observers also told KAN that any Egyptian escalation in Sinai would complicate the regional security equation, especially amid ongoing tensions surrounding Gaza and fears that its crises may spill over the southern borders.